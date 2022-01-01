Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 31, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

What a year it’s been – another one dominated by Covid.

The difference this year, though, is that we have vaccines. These seem to be protecting many of us from the worst of the symptoms and we just have to keep pulling together to get through it.

Reflecting on the past year, we’ve had fewer stories in our pages of obvious heroism and acts of kindness in the pandemic compared to 2020.

That doesn’t alter the fact that many people have continued to step forward in the fight against Covid.

Our health and care staff, ambulance service and many others are still on the front line while charities and community groups quietly and with good humour keep supporting those in need.

Heroes all.

What the past two years have clearly shown is the value of community and the need to give support locally.

There are challenges beyond Covid, not least the Brexit fallout, which we must adapt to.

But let’s not forget that we’re privileged to live in Argyll. Our community spirit is strong, and we’ll get there together.

The refurbished sign on Colchester Square offers a timely symbol – literally – of hope.

A happy and healthy new year to everyone.