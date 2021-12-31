Women’s importance to farming recognised

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Things, in general, are improving for women in agriculture.

The latest progress report on research into the subject has concluded that there has been positive change in skills, confidence and connections to other women in the industry.

Research commissioned by Scottish Government in 2017 identified a range of issues affecting women in agriculture.

The Women in Agriculture (WIA) task force published its final report in 2019, setting out recommendations for improvements.

A government report published in Mid December provides an update on the WIA research programme between 2020 and 2021.

Women are an integral part of Scottish agriculture, making essential contributions to the industry through working on farms, crofts and smallholdings; supporting their families; or through being involved in the wider rural economy.

The Scottish Agricultural Census 2021 shows, in fact, that 40 per cent of all working occupiers on Scottish farms are female.

But the WIA exercise showed that women face cultural barriers in the industry; their work being undervalued, which limits full participation.

Methods used in the research included literature reviews, interviews, focus groups and surveys involving everyone from women on islands, rural childcare providers and women in mid-level or leadership positions in Scottish agriculture.

Research between 2020 and 2021 points to positive changes, including increased awareness of the role of women within the industry and the success of WIA training pilots in building connections between women and developing their skills.

The WIA programme itself has led to new connections between women in the industry, with pilots such as the ‘Be Your Best Self’ course enabling participants to create new support networks.

Training delivered during the period has had impacts from participants feeling more optimistic about their future in the industry to organisations learning about the benefits of diversity.

A range of challenges persist for women in agriculture, including cultural barriers and attitudes within the industry.

This is also shaped by place, from a lack of training opportunities on islands to a shortage of flexible childcare in rural Scotland.

Covid-19 has impacted women in agriculture in both positive and negative ways.

It has led, for example, to increased demand for rural childcare services but the move to online training and events has improved accessibility for women across Scotland.

Potential areas for further research include the planning of new training courses to wider discussions around equality and diversity within Scottish agriculture.