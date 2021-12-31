Police report – December 24, 2021
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
No insurance
At 11.55pm on Friday December 19 on the A83, Lochgilphead, police officers carried out routine checks of a motor vehicle which revealed that it did not have a valid policy of insurance in place. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 52, was made aware of the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Dinghy stolen
Police are investigating after it was alleged that an inflatable dinghy was stolen from the Loch Fyne shore between Inverneill and Tarbert between Monday December 13 and Sunday December 19. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.