A sign of hope

A new, improved sign depicting Lochgilphead’s coat of arms has been installed above Colchester Square as we look ahead to a new year.

With the square and much of Argyll Street having received a makeover in the past year – and more town improvements on the horizon – it was only fitting that the sign should be refurbished.

Volunteers from Lochgilphead firms Midton Acrylics and Macleod Construction gave up nights and weekends to repair and replace the existing sign before Christmas. Midton donated LED lights and formed the new sign, while Macleods donated the sundries and installation.

The word ‘dochas’, meaning ‘hope’ in Gaelic, is the motto of Lochgilphead.

Lochgilphead, originally a fishing village, became a Police Burgh in 1858 and the coat of arms was granted in 1949.

A green and silver rope refers to the sea and Loch Gilp on which the town stands, with the herring symbolising the burgh’s historical connection with the fishing industry.

A symbol of hope for Lochgilphead. no_a53DochasSign01

Volunteers work on repairing the sign. no_a53DochasSign04