Dochas Centre is Midton’s chosen charity

Lochgilphead-based firm Midton Acrylics has selected the town’s Dochas Centre to be it’s ‘Charity of the Year’.

After receiving the majority of votes from Midton staff, the centre will directly receive all funds raised through the firm’s charity efforts.

Kicking off the year-long fundraising, Midton staff donned their Christmas jumpers earlier this month and sold deluxe hot chocolates and mince pies, with a raffle to boost the coffers.

The final total for the day was £100, with Midton staff aiming to raise as much as possible before December next year.

The Dochas Centre exists to offer support to unpaid carers. The purpose-built centre in Lochgilphead houses a gallery, carers’ room and therapy/meeting room.

During pandemic restrictions the Dochas Centre maintained vital contact with carers through phone calls, Zoom meetings and even chatted at a distance over the garden gate; all important contacts during such a difficult time.

Midton managing director Craig Cameron said: ‘We are pleased to be supporting another local charity, having had a successful fundraising year for the MS Centre.

‘The staff really throw themselves into raising money and I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with over the next year.’

Catherine Paterson, founder of the Dochas Centre, was invited to the factory for the first fundraiser.

She said: ‘It was a surprise to be told that the staff had nominated the Dochas Centre as their charity of choice for fundraising efforts during 2022.

‘I think it also came as a surprise that I knew a lot of the staff already, as I was greeted by “hello Mrs P” in virtually all the rooms I visited.

‘I had either taught them music or they knew me through being the head of guidance when the school was called Lochgilphead High School.

‘I want to thank the staff of Midton’s for nominating Dochas and wish them all a Merry Christmas and a great 2022.’

The next planned fundraiser is a Valentine’s Day-themed event in February.