Argyll and Bute shows spirit and ambition

Festive messages from Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod and David Kinniburgh, Argyll and Bute Council provost, reflect the community spirit and grit shown by the people of the region at the end of a second year dealing with Covid andt other challenges.

Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute

When I wrote my Christmas message last year, I spoke of what an extraordinary year we had all dealt with.

This year has been equally so; another year of challenges and changes right up to the very end, it seems, as we contemplate the possibility of more change over the festive season.

Last year, though, I also spoke of optimism. And it was right to do so – when I reflect on the past 12 months here in Argyll and Bute, there are many wonderful moments to recall.

We have been visited twice by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. She joined us first in June to celebrate the completion of the renovation of Iona Abbey – a truly happy day in this historic and very scenic setting.

And she returned to Argyll in August, this time to Oban where she spent a full day, in glorious sunshine, with the local community.

She enjoyed the tradition and colour of the Argyllshire Gathering for its 150th anniversary before visiting Oban High School to meet with our young people.

Finally, she had an opportunity to meet with representatives from just some of the many voluntary and community groups that make such a difference to local life, in a celebration of community spirit.

This year has seen that Argyll and Bute community spirit recognised through HM The Queen’s Honours.

Seven residents received awards in the 2021 New Years Honours, and Kintyre-based Shopper Aide received the highest accolade available to volunteers, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This achievement was matched in the business world when Bute Island Foods received the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

It was difficult to imagine successes like these this time last year, but against the odds they helped to make 2021 a better year.

That is what gives me hope for the year ahead.

Argyll and Bute’s community spirit is well known and has proven, time and time again, that it will rise to meet any challenge. I have every faith that this will continue to be true in 2022.

May I take this opportunity to wish all of you a healthy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Councillor David Kinniburgh, provost, Argyll and Bute Council

I began last year’s message saying it was a year like no other. We’ve had our ups and downs again this year, but I think we have approached the festive season with more optimism.

We’ve benefited from the roll-out of the Covid vaccine. Nonetheless we must be cautious as Covid is still with us.

We remember those people affected by this awful pandemic and those who have lost loved ones. My thoughts and wishes are with them as ever at this time of year.

And throughout all the challenges of 2021, Argyll and Bute continued to show its grit and determination; its compassion and kindness.

We kick-started our Covid recovery. Staycation became a buzzword as we welcomed visitors back into our communities, bringing a much-needed boost to our businesses and the local economy.

As the eyes of the world were on Glasgow for COP26, Argyll and Bute also made a commitment to play its part in tackling climate change. It’s our goal to become the first net zero region, a pledge we take seriously for the area and our communities.

The year demonstrated too just how ambitious Argyll and Bute is – we bid for city status for Oban as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee civic honour competition.

Oban is a cultural and historic centre for the West of Scotland as well as a modern transport hub serving island communities of the inner and outer Hebrides.

It plays a significant role as a university town and as tourist destination – it deserves city status.

We will hear how it fares in the spring and thanks to everyone who supported the bid.

All that remains to say is, please look after yourselves and others by following national Covid guidelines. It’s the best way to keep moving towards a more normal life.

As council provost, I would like to send everyone my best wishes for the festive season and the New Year, and however you are celebrating please stay safe.