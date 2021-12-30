Announcements – 31st December, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

BIRTH

DRAPER – Derek and Mairi (Paterson) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful baby daughter, Joanie Marlene, on October 26, 2021. A wee sister for Finley and Maisie. Fifth grandchild for Derek and Marlene and third grandchild for Lachie and Jean. Sincere thanks to the midwives and staff at Campbeltown Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

MARRIAGE

PATERSON – BROWN – On November 21, 2021, at GG’s Yard Dumfriesshire, Elaine, daughter of Lachie and Jean, to Debbie, daughter of Kenny and Andrea. A perfect day.

DEATHS

DINGWALL – Peacefully at home 10 Sealand, Peninver, on December 23, 2021, Thomas Dingwall (Tom) in his 72nd year, dearly beloved husband of Fiona, much loved dad of Thomas and the late William, father-in-law of Sharon and a loving granda.

MCALLISTER – On December 11, 2021, Roderick Terry McAllister (Roddy) in his 34th year, 9 Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Emma, a loving and much loved daddy to Dylan, Aimee-Leigh, Amber, Ailie-Rose and Rhysie Boy, beloved son of Roddy and Tracy and a loving brother and uncle.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HEADS – The family of the late Margaret Heads, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Ward, Cathanna, district nurses, Lois from Marie Curie, friends and family, ladies at the chemist, for all the kind care and attention received. Special thanks also to Rev Lyn Peden for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch House for excellent catering and service and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside and en route to the church. Donations to Tarbert Parish Church totalled £255.

MARTIN – Catherine, Selene, Ewan, and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and many expressions of sympathy received on their sad loss of Stuart. Special thanks to Marion Fisher, respiratory nurse, Oban, for her continued help and support over the many years and to George at Dolby Vivisol. Many thanks to the Drs, nurses, paramedics, and staff at Campbeltown hospital for their care and attention. Grateful thanks to Rev. William Crossan for his lovely and fitting service and to Stronvaar Bowling Club, Argyll Bakeries. To Kenny and everyone at T A Blair for their professionalism and care and for guiding us through this difficult time, thank you.

WILKINSON – Brian, son of the late May Wilkinson, would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for their many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, flowers, messages of support and cards received following the sad loss of May. Thanks are extended to Rev. David Carruthers for a personal and uplifting service; to Morna for lovely floral arrangements; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring funeral arrangements. Thanks to all who paid their respects at the church, the graveside and along the cortège route. Donations raised over £250.

MEMORIAMS

MACFARLANE/LORIMER – In loving memory of Grampa, Granny, Donald Angus, Euphie and Tommy.

Forever in our hearts

Love Mhairi, Eric, Tom and Eilidh xxx

MCCALLUM – Treasured memories of James, a much loved husband, dad, grampa and great-grampa, who died January 1, 2017.

Still loved and missed every day. Forever in our hearts.

Love always

– Matty, Agnes and family, Jim, Marie and family.

MCGLYNN – In loving memory of a dearly loved father and grandfather, Dugald (Tat) McGlynn, who passed away December 29, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Kenneth, Kerry and Ben.