A sporting look back at 2021 – July to December

Just a few of the sporting highlights from the pages of your Argyllshire Advertiser during the second half of 2021.

July

Ormsary’s Elaine MacEachern, 23, made a stunning return to competitive motocross by winning the British Women’s Motocross Championship.

At the Spanish round of the Women’s Motocross World Championships in October Elaine fractured a leg. She’s looking to come back stronger, saying: ‘Bring on rehab and an even better 2022.’

PIC:

Elaine won three out of four motos at the final round in Whitby to clinch the British championship. no_a29ElaineMacEachern01

August

Sport returned to Tarbert as more than 70 cyclists took part in the 2021 Kilberry Loop Sportive, the annual 40-mile ride organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club.

PIC:

Cyclists line up ready to set off from The Gather. no_a33KilberrySportive02

September

Lochgilphead’s Sandy Crawford and Duncan MacGregor of Tarbert teamed up to win the 40th anniversary McKerlie Open Pairs competition in Lochgilphead Bowling Club sunshine.

PIC:

The winners and runners-up with event supporter Phyllis Angus and family members. no_a38Bowls_McKerlie02

October

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club received the SFA grassroots award for Best Community Football Club for Strong Growth in Participation for West of Scotland region, reflecting efforts to grow player numbers and volunteers, invest in coach education and strengthen community links.

PIC:

Club chair Stuart Green and vice-chair Ben Tustin collected the award at Hampden. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group. no_a44RedStarYouth_award01

November

Girls from Lochgilphead Red Star took part in Lochnell football festival at Connel.

There is hope that similar events can be held to further promote competitive football for girls.

PIC:

20_T45_LochnellGirlsFootballFestival_LochgilpheadvSLT3

December

The first Argyll Girls Rugby Development Day was held at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Young players from Oban, Tobermory and Lochgilphead showed great skill under the guidance of local coaches and regional rugby development officer Andrew Johnston.

PIC:

51_a49Rugby_Girls20