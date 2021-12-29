NHS Highland overcoming Covid jab hurdles

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

NHS Highland has announced that more than 90 per cent of older and vulnerable people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In excess of 170,000 booster or third dose vaccinations have been given in total in the health board area, including Argyll and Bute.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland director of public health, said: ‘We have fully vaccinated 70 per cent of the adult population in NHS Highland who have already received two Covid-19 vaccines, which is a fantastic achievement.

‘I want to thank everyone who has come forward to be vaccinated as well as our incredible colleagues, volunteers and military personnel who are delivering thousands of vaccines every day.

‘We have vaccinated over 90 per cent of everyone in the 80-plus, 75-79 and 70-74 age groups meaning we have given the most vulnerable people in our communities the best protection in the fight against Covid-19 this winter.

‘We have also exceeded 75 per cent in all categories between 55 and 69 years of age and these figures will continue to rise as we provide further clinics across our board area.’

Dr Allison continued: ‘The Covid-19 vaccination programme is one the biggest logistical challenges this country has ever faced.

‘There have been a number of obstacles to overcome throughout the course of the programme, most recently with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

‘We are committed to delivering as many local vaccination clinics as possible across [the health board area] and we would encourage everyone to get their booster vaccine as soon as they are able to.

‘We understand the frustration of those who have been unable to book an appointment, or those who live in areas where clinics have not yet been finalised. I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to ensure you are able to get your booster vaccine as soon as possible.’