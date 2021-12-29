Belting out the kelpie carols

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Pier Square in Ardrishaig was given a festive feel on the Sunday before Christmas.

Courtesy of Scottish Canals, carol singers gathered to perform some Christmas favourites, while the Polly’s Coffee Stop mobile coffee bar was there to serve something warming on a cold December day.

Ishbel Hawson, who runs Polly’s Coffee Stop, was behind the event and said: ‘I decided to run Carols around the Kelpies just as a bit of fun for the community, giving people the opportunity to get together for a few carols in a relaxed spacious atmosphere, whilst crossing all our fingers and toes in the hope that it could still go ahead.

‘Mhairi MacVicar was able to get together a few members of a choir and led the singing, which was fantastic.’

Ishbel continued: ‘We managed to raise £50 which will go to ACT Blarbuie.’

Another dimension was added when Ishbel decided to decorate the kelpies with Christmas lights.

‘The afternoon was a huge success,’ said Ishbel, ‘and I hope to run something similar again next year.’

Ishbel added a quick plug: ‘For anyone heading out for a new year’s walk or cycle, Polly’s Coffee Stop will be open on January 1 and 2 from 11-ish to three-ish at lock 10 on the canal.’