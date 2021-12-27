Your Pictures – December 24, 2021

It’s a suitably festive featured photo this week.

Regular contributor Aileen Gillies sent in this picture of a Christmas tree outside the former Kilmartin church.

Aileen, whose photographs now adorn a series of her local calendars, was on her way home from a talk about her budding photographic career with Ford SWI when she spotted the Kilmartin Christmas scene.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk