Santa spreads magic at community woodland
Despite a hectic schedule at this time of year, Santa managed to pay a visit on his global travels to the Octagon in Blarbuie Woodland on December 18.
A steady stream of families enjoyed a stroll through Lochgilphead’s special community woodland to meet the man himself and receive a gift.
Blarbuie – right behind Mid Argyll Hospital – is special at any time of year and well worth a visit. Visit www.act-now.org.uk/blarbuie-woodland to find out more.
PICS:
Santa with his helpful little elf, perhaps better known as ACT Blarbuie Woodland Co-ordinator Bek Hawkby-Whitwell. 51_a53BlarbuieChristmas02
Meeting Santa for the first time was six-week-old Alexander, who was there with mum Katy Bednarski and big brother Sebastian. 51_a53BlarbuieChristmas04
Eight-year-old Logan Grunewald has a close encounter with Santa. 51_a53BlarbuieChristmas05
From left, Mary Bruce, baby Freya Bruce, Father Christmas himself, Shane Bruce, Jack Harvey and Hollie Harvey. 51_a53BlarbuieChristmas06