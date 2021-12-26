A festive celebration of good causes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

No fewer than 15 community groups and charities have taken up the offer of a festive display in Christ Church, Lochgilphead showcasing their services as part of the church’s annual Christmas tree festival.

It’s an important Christmas reminder that we are surrounded by kindness in these stressful times.

As promised last week, here are a few more pictures from the Christmas tree festival displays, which are open to the public until January 7.

PICS:

It’s safe to say the pupils are quite fond of Achahoish Primary School. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees16

Christ Church supports a latrine in Afghanistan through the charity Toilet Twinning, which enables families in poor communities to build a basic toilet, have access to clean water and learn about hygiene – a life-saving combination. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees19

Morsbags is an initiative aimed at reducing plastic bag use and textile waste by creating unique bags using recycled material. One local Morsbags group is MACPod, based in Ardrishaig. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees20

A detail of the beautifully-decorated tree by Lochgilphead’s MS Centre Argyll. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees22

Women’s Rural Enterprise Network Scotland (WRENS), formed almost five years ago as a place for entrepreneurial ladies to chat and share ideas, based their tree on the theme of hatching new ideas. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees24

A simple hand-written cardboard sign decorated this tree – a reminder of the hungry and homeless this Christmas. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees29

The MoMA – Moving on Mid Argyll – church group helps people in practical ways with the essentials of life. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees32