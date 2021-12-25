News from the districts – December 24, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Machrihanish

Plans have been unveiled for a new 75-bedroom hotel and 50 lodges at Machrihanish on the Kintyre peninsula.

The site, on land north of the village golf club, also includes a golf clubhouse and pro shop.

The proposals, by Kintyre Development Company, include a new golf course and associated development under a separate set of plans

The prospect of planning application notices was considered by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee at its virtual meeting on December 15.

A council planning officer said in a report to the committee: ‘The applicants have confirmed that they intend to hold a public event on January 19 between 1pm and 8pm at Campbeltown Town Hall, and will in addition notify local community councils and interested parties as per the regulations.

‘In addition, following discussion with officers it has been confirmed that a letter drop to all residential properties within 2km of the application site will be undertaken in advance of the public event containing details of the proposal, and how representations can be made.

‘Officers are content that the public consultation proposed is commensurate with the scale and nature of the proposals.’

A consultation event with community councils in the area was held on November 24 by Kintyre Development Company.

Loch Lomond

Commercial development at Duck Bay beauty spot on Loch Lomond appears unlikely after a survey revealed that the majority of the site is ‘compromised’ by the risk of flooding.

The council has been looking at options to develop the facilities on the site to encourage tourism, but officials are not hopeful of mitigation works which could allow commercial development to take place.

The details were given in a report to the council’s Helensburgh and Lomond Area Committee on December 17.

Executive director Douglas Hendry said: ‘The council has a significant land holding around the Duck Bay site adjacent to Loch Lomond.

‘This is an important area of public recreation but there have been concerns expressed about anti-social behaviour and a lack of public facilities on the site.

‘Given the location adjacent to the loch, one of the first investigations was a flood risk assessment which was completed during 2020.’

A subsequent topographical survey, said Mr Hendry, combined with the flood risk assessment, confirmed that the majority of the site is compromised by flood risk.

He continued: ‘Discussions will now be undertaken with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency to assess if there are any mitigation works which could allow any commercial development to take place, though it is considered unlikely.’

Mr Hendry added: ‘If commercial development is unable to proceed, the team will then consider options for improving the public facilities such as parking, toilets and visitor facilities in conjunction with roads, funders and other interested parties.’

The council continues to work to address concerns around anti-social behaviour and public facilities.

Argyll islands

Corncrake numbers in Scotland are continuing to decline, the latest RSPB Scotland survey has revealed, including Argyll’s population.

In 2021 just 850 calling males were recorded across the 16 areas in the country where these elusive birds are found, down from 870 in 2019. It continues a downward trend since the record high of 1,289 calling males in 2014.

There are regional differences, however. In the Inner Hebrides the population has plummeted by 12.2 per cent from 2019 but in the Outer Hebrides numbers are up by 9.9 per cent.

On Islay, the number of calling males recorded fell from 75 in 2017 to 26 in 2021, while on Colonsay and Oronsay the corresponding numbers were 36 in 2017 and 23 birds in 2021. Mull had none recorded in 2021, but Iona saw numbers increase by four to 19 between 2017 and 2021.

Jane Shadforth, project manager for RSPB Scotland’s Corncrake Calling project, said: ‘RSPB Scotland will use these results to help target management for corncrakes in the right places, working with farmers and crofters through Corncrake Calling and to make best use of the Agri-Environment-Climate scheme. The importance of island communities in protecting this magical species cannot be underestimated.’

Due to their shy character they are surveyed by counting the number of males making the distinctive ‘crex crex’ call during breeding season.

Lochgilphead

The ladies of Lochgilphead SWI had an enjoyable Christmas dinner at the Cairnbaan Hotel on December 14.

With the dining room to themselves, suitable Covid precautions were in place including separate tables.

Secret Santa gifts were handed out and everyone went home happy.

A spokesperson for Lochgilphead SWI said: ‘It was an excellent evening. Thanks to Debbie, Linda and Mandy for their organisation.

‘Thanks also to the staff at the Cairnbaan Hotel for the warm and comfortable venue, delicious food and excellent service.’