Messages for the festive season

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie

I would like to thank officers, staff, the public and our partner agencies for their continued work and welcome support. Throughout the last year we have all overcome a number of challenges.

Our focus will remain on the key priorities identified by our communities and we will continue to work hard to reduce crime levels and keep our communities safe.

Again this year the communities across Argyll and Bute have shown remarkable resilience, determination and kindness to support one another in difficult times.

The festive period is a busy time for emergency services and this year will be no different. We continue to deal with the impact of the Covid pandemic and I would ask everyone once again to follow the guidance and support our NHS staff working to reduce the spread of the virus.

This time can also be very difficult for people and my thoughts are with those who may find themselves alone or in crisis. If this is you or if you know someone in such a position, please speak out. Help is available, whether from the police or the other organisations in place to provide support.

I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a safe, happy and fulfilling new year ahead.

Area Commander Joe McKay, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer for Argyll and Bute, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire

We hope that all our communities have a safe, peaceful and enjoyable festive season. While it is a time of fun, we should always keep safety in our minds. I would urge residents to be aware of the additional risks that exist in our homes at this time of year.

There is a free online self-assessment on our website to find out how safe your property is. On completion you will receive a unique report about your home with safety advice.

We’re also asking people to look out for anyone who they feel may be vulnerable this Christmas, such as an elderly neighbour, friend or relative.

If you know someone who is over 50 and smokes, and who has either mobility issues or uses medical oxygen or lives alone, please ‘Make the Call’ to SFRS to arrange a Home Fire Safety Visit on their behalf. Get in touch via our website or call 0800 0731 999.

Reaching out to those who are vulnerable can help save lives in our communities. We want everyone to remember this winter, and the festive period, for all the right reasons.

Argyll and Bute Council Leader Robin Currie



This Christmas my hope is that everyone in Argyll and Bute is able to enjoy themselves as much as possible. It may sound simple, but after the challenges of the last couple of years, I don’t think that any of us will ever take it for granted again.

Change is always a possibility in this new and always-moving situation that we are now dealing with. However, one thing that always remains constant across Argyll and Bute is the strong sense of community spirit. That will stand us all in good stead as it has done in the past, whether in times of cheer or challenge.

I know that across all our communities there are people who will find the coming holidays very difficult and my thoughts are very much with them at this time. My wish for all of us is that we are able to make the very best of the festive season, and to look forward with hope to brighter times ahead.

May I wish everyone the best possible Christmas, and send them my best wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and healthy New Year.

Brendan O’Hara MP, Argyll and Bute

Looking back to December 2020, my Christmas wish was for everyone to enjoy their Christmas as much as they possibly could and to take some degree of comfort from knowing that there was a new Covid-19 vaccine available and that it was being rolled out quickly and efficiently.

Yet 12 months on and despite a quite incredible job by the NHS in jagging tens of millions of arms in the last few months, sadly I find myself saying almost exactly the same thing again this year, as we face another Christmas of uncertainty as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps across Europe.

We do not yet know how virulent this new Omicron strain is, but what we do know is that it is far easier to transmit, and therefore to catch than any strain that has preceded it. We also know that those who are not vaccinated face a far, far greater risk of contracting the virus than those who have been double jagged, while those of us who have been fortunate enough to have had three shots of vaccine are the most protected from Omicron.

So, I urge everyone who has not been vaccinated, for whatever reason, please get it done as soon as possible, and for those who require their third dose to have it done as soon as you can.

I make no apology for repeating what I said exactly a year ago; don’t live in fear, please enjoy spending time with people you love, but stay safe this Christmas, follow the rules, look after each other and make it your New Year Resolution to get fully vaccinated. That way, we will get through this together.

Jenni Minto MSP, constituency member for Argyll and Bute



At this time of year it is customary to look forward as well as back, and to look forward with hope. That’s been difficult for more than a year now, but I really do believe there is reason for cautious optimism.

The challenges and darkness of the pandemic were not left behind in 2020 as we all hoped. The virus is still around and continues to cause pain and grief and as we enter the festive season it is so important that we all remember this and ensure we test at every opportunity to protect our friends and families.

The year 2021, however, has brought a great deal of hope in Scotland. Hope in the form of a vaccine rollout which has not been without its challenges but has been a huge success in saving lives.

Hope through COP26, hosted in Glasgow and a significant opportunity to highlight the urgency needed to save our planet.

Since my election I have seen so much that fills me with hope for Argyll and Bute. I feel so lucky to represent a constituency so full of people who are so committed and passionate about their communities.

I want to wish everyone not only a hope-filled happy Christmas and New Year but to all my constituents, colleagues, friends and family a peaceful, joyful and hopeful 2022.