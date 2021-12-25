Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 24, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kindness at Christmas

Christmas is finally upon us – and hopefully we will be able to socialise to a degree with friends and family in a safe and sensible way.

At the time of writing early this week there remained uncertainty about how long our freedoms would last. The Omicron variant is raging and, though the authorities remain uncertain about the severity of symptoms, the huge number of cases in itself puts pressure on health services.

The difference between this year and last, however, is that we now have vaccines.

They don’t provide complete immunity, but they do protect and are an essential method of easing the burden on hard-pressed health and care providers.

The thought of more restrictions is pretty depressing, but if we’re all sensible and aware that we are all in this together, we will get there.

In the midst of pandemic, people nonetheless continue to amaze with their kindness.

There are many examples across Mid Argyll and Tarbert of people giving of their time to help others.

One great example is featured on this week’s front page. Well done to Katie.

Happy Christmas to all our readers and advertisers.