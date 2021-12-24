Review of 2021 – January to June

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

January

The year began with chaotic scenes at channel ports sparked by delays due to Covid checks and a bureaucratic beginning to Brexit.

Perishable goods such as Loch Fyne seafood was in danger of failing to reach customers on the continent.

Later that month seafood businesses from across the UK took protests to the heart of government in Westminster.

Prominent in the campaign to highlight the serious problems experienced by seafood industry were Allan Miller, originally from Tarbert and who now runs Aberdeen-based AM Shellfish Ltd and Jamie McMillan of Tarbert-based Lochfyne Langoustines, who had gained wide exposure with his social media posts focusing on the hardship faced by his industry.

AM Shellfish Ltd and former Tarbert man Allan Miller take their message to London. Photograph: Lee Elliott.

February

A group of volunteer stitchers who made vital protective kit for health and care workers in the early days of the pandemic handed over £3,100 to Mid Argyll hospital staff raised by the sale of face masks.

With basic protective clothing and equipment in short supply, Nikki Thompson from Ardrishaig set up the group Let’s Get Scrubbing for the Mid Argyll NHS shortly after lockdown began in March 2020.

The group rapidly recruited volunteers located from Ardfern to Cairndow and set about producing scrubs (protective clothing) and face masks.

With the generous help of local firms, kit was delivered to hospitals in Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Paisley, Glasgow – and even reached a care home in Wick.

Face coverings later became the focus, so the group made and sold these to the wider public to raise additional funds – culminating in a socially-distanced cheque presentation on February 8 at Mid Argyll Hospital.

Hospital staff were delighted to receive the cheque from the sewing group. no_a07HospitalDonation01

March

A collapsed stretch of the lifeline road serving Skipness and the Arran ferry was a major focus of concern for residents in the area.

More than a year after the B8001 collapsed near the Claonaig ferry terminal, it had not been repaired amid worries that the single track road would collapse completely, leaving the village of Skipness cut off by road.

One Skipness man told the Advertiser it was ‘an impending disaster’.

Council leader Robin Currie said: ‘…officers are looking at the best engineering options for how best to progress the work at Skipness.’

As of December 2021, the planned repairs have yet to be completed

The collapsed section of road serving Skipness and the Arran ferry. no_a10SkipnessRoad01

April

Tarbert women Laura MacKay and Fiona McTaggart were ‘surprised and delighted’ to be recognised with a Community Hero award for their efforts during lockdown.

The duo set up Facebook-based Team Tarbert early in the first coronavirus lockdown to ensure – with a dedicated team of volunteers – that older and vulnerable people were supported and looked after.

They were nominated for the UK-wide award – organised by UK Community Day – by Councillor Anne Horn who said: ‘Their continuous support allowed older and vulnerable people in the community to stay at home while assured that all they needed would be delivered to the door with a big smile, a cheery wave and a word of encouragement.

‘Every volunteer from Team Tarbert brought support and help to everyone in the village and surrounding area and without this amazing group the restrictions would have been so much harder in the village.’

Tarbert’s Community Heroes Laura MacKay (no_a16Heroes01_Laura) and Fiona McTaggart (no_a16Heroes02_Fiona)

May

A few weeks after the completion of a three-month council scheme to improve Colchester Square and Argyll Street using locally-sourced Achnaba stone – just in time for the partial easing of lockdown restrictions on April 26 – work started on the front green project.

After years of planning, delays and high hopes – not to mention a pandemic – work to refurbish Lochgilphead’s front green was due to begin on May 31.

Argyll and Bute Council had awarded the retendered contract, worth £1.5 million, to Northern Irish firm Hawthorn Heights Ltd.

The project would include a new playpark and public square, with increased seating and improved cycling and walking facilities. Work will also improve drainage and raise the ground surface level.

Celebrating the successful Colchester Square project were, from left: Square Peg owner Jilly Wilson, Councillor Alastair Redman, Greig MacLeod, Denise Brolly of the Sweetie Jar, contractor Donald MacDonald, Sarah Brolly of West Coast Homes and Love Dove Studio proprietor Gill Stewart. 51_a18Gilp_Improvements03

June

An experienced civil engineer this month proposed a tunnel as a permanent solution to an increasing landslide threat at the Rest and be Thankful.

Sir William Lithgow of Ormsary suggested a tunnel, viaduct and raised carriageway through Glen Croe, saying that Transport Scotland fails to understand the area’s geology.

According to Sir William the cost estimates used by Transport Scotland are based on boring through soft rock, where reinforcement is needed. At the Rest, the underlying rock is hard enough to be self-supporting.

Transport Scotland said that its cost estimates had been developed from a database of past projects across the UK and wider Europe, citing Hindhead Tunnel in Surrey as an example.

Sir William invited a high level delegation from the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to inspect tunnel projects among similar terrain in Norway.

Sir William Lithgow suggested a tunnel, viaduct and raised carriageway through Glen Croe as an effective solution to landslide problems on the A83.