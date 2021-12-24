Police report – December 24, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Drugs found

After police stopped a vehicle at 12.20am on Thursday December 9 at Main Street, Inveraray, the driver, a man aged 53, was subject to a drugs search. He was found in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis and issued with a recorded police warning.

Threatening calls

At 10.30pm on Wednesday December 8 a 43-year-old man allegedly made a series of threatening phone calls to Lochgilphead police station. He was arrested and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Bird bath vandalism

Between 11.30am on Saturday December 11 and 10am on the following day it is alleged that a ceramic bird bath was vandalised at an address in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead.

Struck a vehicle

Between 10.30am and 1pm on Saturday December 11 at Bridgend Auction Mart, Isle of Islay, it is alleged that a motor vehicle struck an unattended parked car, causing damage. The driver thereafter made off without attempting to exchange details.

Drink driving

At 2.15 pm on Tuesday December 14 at Glengilp Road, Ardrishaig, police had cause to stop a motor vehicle. The driver, a woman aged 52, failed the roadside breath test. She was arrested and charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She was released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

Theft from office

Between 5pm on Friday December 10 and 9am on Monday December 13 at Ramsay Memorial Hall, Isle of Islay it is alleged that entry was forced to a locked office space and printer ink and invoices stolen.

Car vandalised

At 1am on Saturday December 11 at Cnoc-Na-Faire, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay it is alleged that an unattended parked car was vandalised.

Wilful fire-raising

On Friday December 17 near Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, two wheelie bins were set alight at 5.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the above or any incident to phone 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.