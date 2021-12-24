Katie’s Christmas kindness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead mum is set to transform Christmas for dozens of households this year by making up to 100 festive dinners for those in need.

Trained chef Katie Le Marquand has taken on this generous and mammoth task after experiencing her own difficulties and deciding that no one should go hungry on Christmas day.

‘I’ve struggled over Christmas so it’s close to my heart. When I was a kid there wasn’t always Christmas dinner on the table as there simply wasn’t the money for a special meal,’ she explained.

‘People have always struggled, but now more people than ever are getting laid off and haven’t returned to work, so I want to do what I can to help.’

And what Katie plans to do is no easy task. On Christmas Eve she will travel around Mid Argyll delivering around 100 meals consisting of meat, veg, potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and pigs in blankets.

‘My kids are keen to help,’ Katie added. ‘I want them to understand that Christmas is a time for sharing and kindness; you have to have kindness in your heart. It’s not a time for thinking of yourself.’

Although she’s delighted to have the children on board she admits that her 18-month-old’s efforts can create more mess than assistance.

She said: ‘The wee one will make the usual mess, but the seven- and eight-year-olds will be great and I hope we can make this a family tradition. I’ll definitely do it again next year if it all goes well.’

Since posting about the dinners on social media and putting up posters locally Katie has had offers of help from grown-ups too.

‘Two people have offered to do deliveries and one woman is wanting to help me prep all the food,’ Katie said.

Katie has also had many kind offers of donations.

She said: ‘I’m really not wanting money, but if anyone wants to help out with donations of food that’s great.

‘I see it as a Christmas present I’m giving to people,’ she explained.

‘I’ve been selling chocolate and the money I’ve made I’ve put in to these dinners for people. Some families are genuinely struggling and I know it takes a lot for people to contact me.’

Katie is looking for people to get in touch not only if they have financial difficulties, but also if they are struggling physically or mentally.

She said: ‘I’ve had difficulties with my mental health so I’m coming at this with a lot of understanding.

‘I’ve also contacted Carr Gomm care agency to see if it knows of people in need who would benefit from one of these dinners.’

Katie’s generous efforts have been given the support of the people behind the Tarbert food-share project The Pantry.

It has donated 250 plastic boxes and promoted the initiative on its social media pages.

‘Katie is doing a fab thing,’ Heather Bellshaw of The Pantry said when contacted about the Christmas dinners. ‘What an amazing gesture.’

Katie has filled a large chest freezer with joints of meat and vegetables and is ready to get going with delivering festive cheer around the neighbourhood.

‘I love cooking and I’m looking forward to bringing the true spirit of Christmas to local people who need a wee bit help this year.’

If you, or someone you know, is facing mental, physical or financial difficulties Katie would be keen to cook and deliver a Christmas dinner. She can be contacted on 07585 054045.