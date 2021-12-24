A welcome awaits child asylum seekers in Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute is set to welcome more young asylum seekers through a national scheme to accommodate children fleeing war and persecution.

As part of the National Transfer Scheme the council has agreed to accept up to seven unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, building on the success of a resettlement programme of Syrian refugees on Bute.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said: ‘These young people will have been through unimaginable horrors and it is so important that we offer them a place of safety and sanctuary; somewhere they can get the right support to recover from the trauma of conflict, having to flee their homes to seek asylum here.

‘I am very pleased that Argyll and Bute Council and the health and social care partnership has offered to accommodate these young people and hope that this can be increased so we can welcome more unaccompanied young asylum-seekers to this area.’

When the matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee some concerns were expressed about the scale of the children’s resettlement programme.

At the meeting on December 8 chief social work officer David Gibson said: ‘Our capacity, as far as the Home Office is concerned, is not one or two, it is seven young people between the ages of 16 and 18.

‘Two is the basis for what we are working on now. If, over subsequent weeks, we have to take seven, that will create a much bigger issue and we would come back with reports to the council.’

He went on to reassure the committee that funding from the Home Office for the scheme should be adequate, but said that would depend on the type of care the young arrivals would be offered.

On the subject of care Mid Argyll Councillor Douglas Philand raised the issue of mental health of any unaccompanied children arriving here.

He told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘At the committee I asked that the children’s mental health should be assessed as a priority given the possibility of post traumatic feelings. We were reassured that the children will be fully assessed both physically and mentally and that if specialist services are required they will be provided.’