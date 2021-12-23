We wish you a Mary Christmas
At the end of another year helping to feed hungry children all over the world in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, staff at Lochgilphead’s Mary’s Meals shop let their hair down for Christmas.
Their oversized visitor, though, seemed to have an inflated idea of his own importance.
That aside, the team, led by shop manager Marina Campbell, has decorated a fabulous tree as part of the Christ Church Christmas tree festival in the town, alongside many other colourful charity creations.
Beside their tree, Marina displayed a poem – Your love brought happiness – written by a primary school pupil from Malawi who was fed through the charity.
We thought it was worth sharing.