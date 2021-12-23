Nothing to see here…
Time will tell whether Boris Johnston’s time as Prime Minister survives recent controversy over alleged non-parties held at Number 10 last Christmas while London and much of the UK was under lockdown.
The news agenda quickly moved on to other things, but rumours rumble on of dissatisfaction among his own political party.
The story was enough to spark the imagination of our artistic contributor Ann Thomas, who relocates the scene to a parallel universe at Tarbert’s (literally) brilliant Christmas tree of creels.
One distinctly dishevelled avian party-goer appears to be seeing nothing.