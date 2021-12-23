GRAB some tips for a waste-free Christmas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kerry MacKay of waste and litter-fighting charity The GRAB Trust offers some useful tips to reduce your waste this Christmas.

Kerry said: ‘For lots more ideas and inspiration, watch our Waste Free Christmas video. You can also learn how to decorate your own eco wrapping paper with a potato, or make melting snowman iced biscuits.’

Visit tinyurl.com/GRABxmas to watch all the videos in the GRAB Trust YouTube festive playlist.

‘Wishing you a safe and merry festive season from everyone at The GRAB Trust.’

Eco-wrapping

Use old magazines or newspaper to wrap gifts. Decorate it if you like.

Gift a tea towel or scarf and use it to wrap the gift.

Don’t buy, make!

Make beautiful gifts that play to your talents. Are you a good cook? Gift some baking, jam or chutney. Crafty? Make them a lovely salt dough decoration for their tree or use old fabric to make a microwavable hand warmer.

Buy second hand

Re-gift and have fun browsing the charity shops for all sorts of great gifts. A good winter coat, a new tie, a fancy top for a party, maybe even a nice vase… who knows what you could find.

Give local memories

Give vouchers, tickets or take them for a nice meal out or spa day. Memories last forever and don’t clutter your home or bins.

Try Scotland Loves Local gift cards that you can used in a whole range of local businesses. Look out for Love Argyll and Bute Gift Cards and LoveOban vouchers.

Tidy up thoughtfully

Store leftover food properly, freeze it if you don’t know when you’ll use it. Try to compost rather than bin food waste, see if any neighbours have a compost heap you can add to.

Keep and re-use as much of your festive rubbish as you can. Cut up cards to use as gift tags next year. Save ribbons and bows.

Recycle everything you can. Unfortunately, anything covered in glitter or foil-based paper cannot be recycled. Recycle your Christmas tree at any Argyll recycling centre.