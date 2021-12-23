Deck the hall with boughs of tinsel

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Newly-refurbished Ardrishaig Public Hall is looking resplendent in festive finery after Ardrishaig Community Trust, assisted by volunteers, organised Christmas trees and decorations.

With one of the trees donated by Harbro, all the decorations and tree lights were given by the local community.

Also brightening up the hall has been some colourful Christmas artwork by the Ardrishaig Primary School pupils.

Separately, a raffle earlier this month to raise funds for Ardrishaig Christmas lights was won by Lauren Coole, sous chef at the Grey Gull. Lauren is now the proud owner of ‘Crimbo Teddy’.

The raffle raised £50 towards the cost of new lights for next year’s Christmas display.

Just along the road in Chalmers Street, a new family has moved in. It’s not snowin’ where they came from but they are said to be pretty cool.

PICS:

The smart new hall with a brace of trees alongside beautiful festive artwork by local children. no_a52ArdrishaigHall_tree01

Edward Laughton of Ardrishaig Community Trust puts the finishing touches to the Harbro tree. no_a52ArdrishaigHall_tree05

Lauren Coole is now the proud owner of ‘Crimbo Teddy’. no_a52ArdrishaigHall_tree07

Mr and Mrs Snowman with their wee snowflake have recently arrived in Ardrishaig. no_a52ArdrishaigHall_tree08