Announcements – December 24, 2021

DEATHS

BROWN – Suddenly at home, Janet (Jinty) Brown, aged 74 years, of 12 Lochgair Place Tarbert, and formerly of Newmilns, Ayr. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Brown. Dearly loved Mum of George, Tam, Gordon and Andrew. Adored and devoted Gran and Great-Gran. A much respected mother-in-law, dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good friend and dear neighbour. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Sadly missed by all the family.

HEADS – On December 21, 2021, peacefully at home, with her family by her side, Margaret Bruce Heads, née Jackson, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late Archibald Heads and much loved mother of Christine, a dearly loved sister and aunt of all the family. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church (today) Friday, December, 24 at 11am, by invitation only, owing to current restrictions, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tarbert Parish Church.

MARTIN – Peacefully after a long illness, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 16, 2021, Stuart Robson Martin, in his 77th year, Dunalaister, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Catherine, much loved dad of Selene and Ewan and a well respected father-in-law to Cameron and Lisa.

WILKINSON – Peacefully at home in Taynuilt on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Janet Cameron née Inglis (Jan). Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and good and kind friend to many. Funeral service at Muckairn Parish Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. and thereafter to Muckairn Kirkyard, to which all are welcome. Sorely missed.

MEMORIAMS

ANDREW – Treasured memories of Bill, a dear husband, Dad, Papa and Great-Papa, died December 24, 2015.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jessie, Lorraine, Susan and family xx

FERGUSON – Treasured memories of Charles Ferguson, passed away December 27, 2015.

Never more than a thought away

Loved and remembered every day.

– Dadie.

FERGUSON – Remembering our wonderful Dad, father-in-law and Papa, Charles John Ferguson, December 27, 2015.

So terribly missed and loved always.

– Charles and Fiona, Lorna and Andrew, Cameron, Ewan, Holly and Anna x

MCLEAN – In loving memory of Betty, who died December 30, 2011.

Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.

– Aileen, Gemma, Jamie, Craig and family.

SELFRIDGE – In memory of my husband Fred, who was taken from us on December 26, 2013.

Always in my thoughts, forever in my heart.

Miss you every day.

– Myra.