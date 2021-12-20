Your Pictures – December 17, 2021
Mairi Henderson from Lochgilphead sent us this gorgeous photograph of the hills of Jura, as seen from Kintyre.
‘I took it from the shoreline at Ballochroy just beyond Ronachan on November 28,’ explained Mairi. I was pleased with it, and what amazing results just from an iPhone.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
