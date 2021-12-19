Letters to the editor – December 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Co-op food pricing policy

An open letter from deputy convener of Tarbert and Skipness community council Peter Bates to Steve Murrells, Co-op group chief executive officer; Scottish Co-op representatives; and copied to Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto

Dear Mr Murrells,

Tarbert Co-op is the main food shop for everyone in Tarbert and those who live nearby.

The next nearest Co-op, only slightly bigger, is in Lochgilphead which is a 29-mile round trip.

The other larger shops, Tesco etc, are in Campbeltown, a 76-mile round trip; or Oban, a 102-mile round trip where there is a Tesco and both an Aldi and a Lidl.

Tesco does not deliver to Tarbert.

The Co-op has a virtual monopoly in this area of Argyll.

Due to the distance and time involved everyone in the village shops in the local Co-op. Not everyone has the ability to get out of Tarbert to do their shopping. The Tarbert Co-op is therefore a lifeline shop. It is not a convenience shop.

The prices in the local Co-op are exceedingly high in comparison to Tesco and others.

Is the Co-op willing to address the price differential between the Tarbert Co-op and Tesco?

I fervently hope you will.

I have been contacted by residents in Pitlochry, Bute, Mull, Skye and Lochgilphead and there will be many other places too in rural Scotland where the Co-op pricing structure is considered a problem.

Tarbert Co-op has de-stocked several items over the past year ie wholemeal brown flour. But you can get these in the Lochgilphead Co-op.

Three times over the last two weeks ‘essentials’ have not been on the shelves in the Tarbert Co-op but with a drive to Lochgilphead they are readily available on its Co-op shelves.

It is not green to have to do a 29-mile car journey for essentials. But that is what the lack of stock in the Tarbert Co-op is forcing myself and other residents of Tarbert to do.

The Co-op has also replaced many branded items with its own products which are nowhere near as good – bread and Brussels paté spring to mind.

The Co-op is not helping to keep the cost of living down and this is pricing rural living out. It is particularly hard-hitting for those less mobile, non-car owners and the elderly.

To clarify my annoyance at the prices charged in the Tarbert Co-op and other Co-ops, the excellent hard-working local management and staff at the Co-op in Tarbert are a big part of our local community; they are all very helpful and kind.

They have no control over the Co-op’s pricing and stocking policy of goods, this is decided by the board and executive in Manchester.

It is not my intention that the staff in the Tarbert Co-op be given a hard time regarding the prices of goods, as this is not something that is in their power to alter.

The Co-op bosses in Manchester need to realise that the Tarbert Co-op and other Co-ops in rural locations are not convenience stores. These Co-ops are often the only store for miles and are therefore lifeline stores.

If the Co-op board in Manchester does not understand this, then it does not understand the communities it is serving.

The Co-op’s core values as stated on the Co-op website are:

Principles more valuable than profits.

No-one should profiteer out of a community’s need to access basic foods.

Please address this problem.

Yours sincerely,

Peter M Bates, deputy convener, Tarbert and Skipness Community Council

Sir,

Following the Scottish budget on December 9, we welcome the announcement from the Scottish Government that sees the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment from April 2022 and other commitments to put money in the pockets of the families who need it most.

This winter we will see families struggle with inflated bills to heat their homes as well as rising food prices and costs of living.

Last month a parent told us: ‘I don’t really manage to pay all essential bills. I’ve not had our heating on all year, only a handful of times and that was when our daughter was born.’

Another parent said (of the rising costs): ‘It is causing me so much anxiety and I struggle to sleep at night worrying about it.’

Even after the Scottish Child Payment increases and its extension to under-16s, too many children will be living in poverty and we will remain some way off achieving Scotland’s statutory child poverty targets.

We will need a continued focus on children and tackling child poverty by putting money directly into parents’ pockets next year and beyond.

Claire Telfer, Save the Children’s head of Scotland

Sir,

It is striking to note the EU has awarded Ireland almost £850 million as compensation for Brexit, while Scotland has been given just £172 million from the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) by Westminster, which aims to replace previous EU funding from Brussels.

These ‘levelling up’ awards from the SPF go directly to local authorities rather than to the Scottish Government, which EU funds had previously done.

It has also been evidenced that two-thirds of authorities have received no funding at all.

Prior to Brexit, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove as part of the Vote Leave campaign promised that the Scottish Government would receive £1.5 billion to spend on Scottish priorities when the UK left the EU.

While we in Scotland are being short-changed, contrast this with Ireland which has received £850 million in funding under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, making a significant difference to the Irish economy through economic support, job creation and training.

The economic impact of Brexit on Scotland has been disastrous and it is clear that the UK Government is not acting in our best interest.

Until we take full control over our own affairs, this is another example of the treatment we can continue to expect from Westminster.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh