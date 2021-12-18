The gift of yarn
A special Christmas gift is now available for the knitter in your life.
Beautiful yarn from Hebridean sheep at Tarbert Castle is for sale from the Fyne Spinners craft group.
A limited quantity is on offer to Tarbert Castle Trust members for a special price of £11 per 100g skein of DK, which includes a £1 donation to the trust. Any remainder will go on sale at Tarbert’s Earra Gael shop in the spring.
Yarn can be mailed out with the cost of postage added.
Find out more on the Tarbert Castle Facebook page.