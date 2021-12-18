District news – December 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Holy Loch

A new team of divers has achieved advanced instructor status after being put through their paces on a wild weekend on the Holy Loch.

The Holy Loch Marina played host to the British Sub-Aqua Club on Saturday December 11 and Sunday December 12 with students being trained in a wide variety of marine skills.

Briefings on dry land in Dunoon combined with expeditions in fierce weather to the Gantock rocks where divers achieved three separate marine-life surveys, finding an abundance of life all within 10-metre stretches.

Course organiser and owner of diving company Wreckspeditions Jason Coles said: ‘We had a great laugh over the two days and we’re so glad the plan to have these courses stationed here seems to be working.

‘A massive thank you to the Argyll Hotel, Dunoon for accommodating the group of 11 and making them feel welcome and catered for.

‘Also thanks to Swordfish Marine for our second vessel, and to the staff at the Holy Loch Marina.’

Machrihanish

A new golf course, clubhouse, shop, 75-bedroom hotel and a 50-lodge development have all been proposed for a site at Machrihanish.

The Kintyre Development Company has submitted initial plans to Argyll and Bute Council and announced that it will hold a public consultation meeting to discuss the project.

Councillors considered the application at a meeting on Wednesday December 15 of its planning, protective services and licensing committee.

As the plans are only at the proposal of application notice stage, planning permission was not awarded or refused, with the committee only providing feedback.

The Kintyre Development Company has confirmed that the consultation will include a public event on January 19 between 1pm and 8pm at Campbeltown Town Hall.

The developers have also undertaken to notify local community councils and interested parties through a letter-drop to all residential properties within 2km of the application site.

In the report to the planning committee a council planning officer said: ‘A consultation event with community councils in the area has already been undertaken on November 24 by the applicant and the offer of additional events or provision of information has been made on an ongoing basis with these groups.

‘Officers are content that the public consultation proposed is commensurate with the scale and nature of the proposals.’

Kilmartin

Three years after vandalism forced it to close, a 4,000-year-old burial monument has reopened to the public.

Nether Largie North cairn is one of the five large burial monuments that form a linear cemetery along Kilmartin Glen, but in 2018 it was badly damaged when the cairn door was stolen from the site.

A spokesperson for Kilmartin Museum this week said: ‘We are delighted to announce the re-opening of Nether Largie north cairn.

‘The cairn has been closed for the past three years, after vandals decided to make off with the cairn door – presumably thinking it was made of lead or copper, although it largely consists of zinc.

‘A huge thanks to Historic Environment Scotland for its help on the matter.’

Nether Largie north is an extensive chambered cairn which was excavated in 1930 and found to contain a central cist from where a number of items and artefacts were recovered including items of ochre and charcoal as well as a human molar tooth.

The cist was covered by a large capstone featuring approximately 40 cup-and-ring marks and pecked carvings of two axe-heads.

Islay and Jura

A climate action plan designed specifically for the needs of the islands of Islay and Jura has been selected as one of seven being supported nationally.

The plan drawn up in a partnership between Islay Energy Trust Ltd, South Islay Development, Jura Development Trust and Islay Development Initiative has been selected to participate in the Community Climate Action Programme delivered by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The new programme will support seven communities from throughout Scotland to produce tailored community climate action plans.

Keep Scotland Beautiful will support the partnerships to begin their actions, signposting them to sources of advice and funding relevant to their plan and help them establish how they will evaluate impact, over the coming months.

A spokesperson for the trusts said: ‘We appreciate being selected to work with Keep Scotland Beautiful over the coming months to develop our own bespoke plan to help tackle climate change in our communities.

‘We’re looking forward to our first engagement workshop and will be reaching out to encourage everyone to get involved.’

The workshops will take place over the first few months of 2022 with the aim of helping the islands reimagine a low carbon future for their community.