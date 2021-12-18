Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 17, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Top apprentice

Many congratulations to Iain Winnard on achieving national recognition in his industry.

It’s nice recognition, too, for Iain’s employer Graeme Blair, who made it possible.

No mean feat in the middle of a pandemic, and we wish Iain all the best in his future career.

Making a noise

The new power transmission line passing Tarbert is certainly ‘critical national infrastructure’ as SSEN has pointed out.

The company has the privilege of carrying out the work on behalf of the consumers it serves, but there seems to be a systemic problem with communication.

SSEN has already given the impression that decisions are pre-determined and public consultations are box-ticking exercises. It seems as if it fails to listen to the views of people living near its sites.

Its approach to complaints over noisy works near Tarbert, sadly, fits this pattern.

SSEN appears afraid of being up-front. It feels remote from communities.

The contrast is stark between the openness of Scottish Water as it completed recent major sewer upgrade work in Tarbert.

As Councillor Horn says, SSEN must have more understanding of the impact its major projects can have.