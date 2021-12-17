Tarbert man slams power giant amid noise complaint

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Colin Cameron

Power giant SSEN says it is ‘exploring’ ways to reduce the impact from construction work after a Tarbert resident was forced from his home by noise.

Ray Naughton, a 52-year-old semi-retired tunnelling and mining equipment technician, claims the work near his home – to build an access road for the Inveraray-Crossaig power line – has affected his health.

As he left his home on December 6 to get away from the sound of rock breaking and heavy excavation equipment ’11 hours a day, five days a week’, Mr Naughton said the work was around 300 metres from his home at the head of West Loch Tarbert – and getting closer all the time.

His complaints, he claims, have been treated ‘with disdain’ by SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks).

Mr Naughton explained: ‘The contractor for SSEN, Balfour Beatty, is installing an access route to enable construction of five towers [pylons].

‘Already the constant noise from the 22- and 33-tonne excavators is causing me problems.’

He added: ‘I’m semi-retired and all my work is at home; I also have a chronic condition which is not being helped by the constant repetitious rock breaking, loading/tipping of lorries and audible warning devices.’

‘I bought this property in December 2020. The first I was aware that such a large scheme was about to take place was at the beginning of October when the contractor arrived on site.’

‘SSEN has basically treated my complaint with disdain.’

He continued: ‘I have spent 35 years in the heavy engineering industry worldwide, many times working at contract and residential interfaces.

‘I have never witnessed such disregard for such a legitimate complaint. Every reasonable request I have made has been met with obstruction and scorn.

‘Since making some enquiry into this matter, it has become evident that many residents in the area are unhappy at the way SSEN has handled this particular section of its scheme.’

‘It would appear that SSEN at no time contacted my property directly during the planning application stages. Considering the proximity of the project to my home, this is scandalous.’

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: ‘These essential works are required to break rock in preparation for the installation of temporary access tracks to support the construction of the replacement Inveraray-Crossaig overhead electricity transmission line. The tracks are due to be complete in March 2022, with noise levels significantly reducing upon completion of these works.

‘We remain in close contact with the local resident and continue to explore ways in which we can further reduce the impacts of these essential works.

‘We have already altered our working practices on site, reducing the time spent breaking rock during our permitted working hours between 8am and 6pm, and whilst noise monitoring has demonstrated that our works are within the limits set out in our planning consent, we have asked our contractor to explore the possibility of erecting noise barriers to further reduce the impact of these works.

‘We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders and community members as we take forward the replacement of this critical national infrastructure, essential to maintain network reliability and security of supply in the area as well as supporting the growth in renewable electricity generation and the transition to net zero emissions.’

Councillor Anne Horn also contacted SSEN on Mr Naughton’s behalf.

Councillor Horn said: ‘There appear to have been some issues with communication to people who live in close proximity to the pylons and the company was either unable or unwilling to share the evidence that communication had gone to residents of these dwellings.

‘I will continue to work on behalf of Mr Naughton to identify some mitigation that would alleviate some of the noise pollution, intrusion on his privacy and bring him the comfort he should enjoy with his home.

‘Hopefully SSEN will become more understanding of the impact their major projects can cause.’