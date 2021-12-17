Police report – December 17, 2021
Police Assault
Police responded to a report of a man allegedly causing a disturbance at the Corner House, Tarbert on Tuesday December 6 at 7.15pm. A 43-year-old man was identified as acting in a threatening manner. He then resisted arrest, assaulted police officers and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was arrested and charged with the offences and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.