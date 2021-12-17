Later spring completion for improved front green

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The completion of work to improve Lochgilphead’s front green will be delayed as the project approaches its final stages.

The green was expected to be reopened from January 2022 after the £1.5 million scheme was completed, but work by contractor Hawthorn Heights Ltd has been hit by material supply and other difficulties facing the construction industry.

In the seventh month of the Argyll and Bute Council project to turn the front green into an improved public space, so far a new public square with electrical connections to support community events has been constructed using local Achnaba stone; the green has been drained to create a more usable open space; new play equipment has been installed; and a new seating wall built.

The project was boosted by additional funding from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Scheme, which will enable the upgrading of part of the footpath between the front green and the A83 at Lochnell Street, using the same stone as that used in the new front green public space and on Colchester Square opposite.

In a statement, Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘The project is making significant progress, though like other similar projects it is facing some challenges currently affecting the UK construction industry. These issues are impacting some of the work to the front green.

‘The project is due to be complete in April 2022.’

Councillor Robin Currie, the authority’s policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘The improvement works are starting to take shape, and when complete there is no doubt that this will create more opportunities for residents and visitors to use this important space in Lochgilphead.

‘While the delay in completion is disappointing, it does allow us time to extend the works to include new paving around the front green.’

Hawthorn Heights is currently working to complete surfacing of the public square area, levelling the site and turfing the majority of the green.

The much-anticipated front green improvement scheme was delayed for a number of years before finally getting underway on May 31, 2021 when contractors arrived on site.