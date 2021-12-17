Christmas accolade for UK’s best apprentice Iain

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The UK award for best plumbing apprentice has been won by a young plumber from Ormsary.

Iain Winnard, who now lives in Ardrishaig, won top prize at the building engineering industry’s annual prizegiving earlier this month.

The 27-year-old employee of Lochgilphead-based Blair Plumbing and Heating Solutions received the accolade at the BPEC Awards for Excellence, delighting his employer Graeme Blair.

‘Iain works really hard at his job and strives to be the best at what he does,’ Graeme said.

‘Iain is a credit to himself, his family and his employer; I’m very proud of Iain’s achievement at winning this national award.’

The apprenticeship award which Iain received during the online ceremony recognises an apprentice that has adapted to the challenges of learning during the pandemic and applied the learning to real work situations.

BPEC Group Chairman Duncan Wilson explained why Iain came out at the top of all the nominated apprentices: ‘The quality of all the nominations was so high that it was difficult to choose the winners as all those shortlisted are excellent ambassadors for our industry.

‘Like many other apprentices Iain had to adapt to working during the pandemic and he excelled.

‘Not only has he achieved his modern apprenticeship in domestic plumbing and heating qualification he has also been sharing and helping others to do the same by offering advice and support.’

During the pandemic Iain volunteered to do a week-long case study A Week in the Life of an Apprentice Plumber as well as talks to schools and businesses – all while doing his apprenticeship and working full-time.

Iain also spoke at an employer webinar attended by more than 50 employers in which he shared his apprenticeship journey, giving a talk on the benefits of recruiting plumbers.

Iain explained: ‘I’ve been doing a lot of promotional events to encourage businesses to recruit more apprentices and to try and show what a great career it is for young people.’

He said: ‘It’s what I always wanted to do, but initially after leaving school there weren’t apprenticeships available, so I did other jobs while continuing to try to break into a career in plumbing.’

Four years ago Iain was taken on as an apprentice by Graeme Blair’s company and he studied at the Cardonald campus of Glasgow Clyde College.

‘My employers have been brilliant and the job is everything I hoped it would be,’ Iain added.

‘I’m more than 100 per cent happy with it; the job’s so varied and you’re always learning.

‘We’re working with the goal of hitting net zero carbon emissions so I’ve recently been doing courses on air source and ground source heat pumps.’

Iain was nominated for the award by the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF).

Chief executive of SNIPEF Fiona Hodgson said: ‘Iain is a role model for the increasing numbers of people who value the opportunity that a plumbing apprenticeship provides. It not only sets them on the path to a well-paid and satisfying career but also one in which they can make a difference to the world we live in.

‘We anticipate big things ahead for this young man and he is a fine representative of both his employer and SNIPEF.’