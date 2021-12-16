Christmas trees lit up by kindness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In these stressful times a church in Lochgilphead offers an important Christmas reminder that we are surrounded by kindness.

Some 15 community groups and charities have taken up the offer of a festive display in Christ Church, showcasing their services as part of the church’s annual Christmas tree festival.

Reverend Canon Simon P M Mackenzie explained: ‘Alongside old favourites like Mid Argyll Marie Curie Fundraising Group, the Dochas carers’ centre, the MS Centre and Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers we have some new groups this year.

‘I’m delighted that the Mental Health and Addiction Services have a tree this year. They were very enthusiastic when I contacted them.

‘And their tree is beautiful with big red hearts. It is so important to highlight the huge need for mental health support in the pandemic and the toxic state of our society.

‘It is really interesting to welcome regeneration themes – Morsbags with recycled bags, the GRAB Trust with its emphasis on recyclable menstrual products, MOMA with their vital work with food support and WRENS – Women’s Rural Enterprise Network Scotland.

‘Achahoish Primary School is new this year. I think as ever it shows a wonderful vitality and commitment to support and engagement in what is quite a small population: a wonderful place to live.’

Also present in the Scottish Episcopal church building are some imaginative tree displays from Mary’s Meals, The Scottish Book Trust with free books, Fyne Families childcare, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, and Christ Church initiatives including toilet twinning and the craft guild.

The Christ Church Christmas tree festival is open to the public until January 7.

More photos from the Christmas tree festival in next week’s Argyllshire Advertiser.

PICS:

The church offers a peaceful setting for the trees. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees02

The big-hearted tree by Mental Health and Addiction Services. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees03

The tree from school meals charity Mary’s Meals. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees05

Please take a book… 51_a51ChristChurch_trees06

The gorgeous tree decorated by Fyne Families after-school care charity. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees07

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is there with its Christmas tree. 51_a51ChristChurch_trees10