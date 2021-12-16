Argyll could export waste after landfill ban

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rubbish could be sent outside Argyll and Bute for disposal when the Scottish Government landfill ban is imposed, a council official has admitted.

But it was added that the possibility of doing so was ‘hardly at the top’ of the priority list for the authority as it bids to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Peter Leckie, project manager for the council’s waste strategy review, addressed the concerns of councillors at a virtual meeting of its policy and resources committee on December 9.

The council currently sends waste from Helensburgh and Lomond to landfill in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. The landfill ban is due to come in during 2025, having been pushed back from 2021.

Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand asked Mr Leckie about the transportation of waste when the ban starts.

Mr Leckie replied: ‘A large part of my job is looking at this problem. With the landfill ban coming in 2025, authorities have to move to a system of energy from waste.

‘We don’t have the facilities in Argyll and Bute and lack the tonnage required to operate an energy-from-waste system economically. So the only option is for us to send it to energy-from-waste plants in the central belt, which will have a huge impact.

‘There will be costs on top of the existing costs we have in terms of collection and in terms of a PPP management contract.

‘We are in discussions with the Scottish Government and looking for ways forward. We are asking for support with this transition.’

Councillor Philand continued: ‘I am thinking of lorries going into the central belt, and the carbon emissions for them. How are you going to offset that?

‘If we are going to be carbon neutral, that is a significant amount of carbon we are expelling, over a significant amount of time.’

Mr Leckie replied: ‘We would expect to see a significant drop, based on the current calculators agreed with the Scottish and UK governments.

‘There are actions we can take, such as shredding materials, so we are looking to mitigate as many trips as possible – not only for CO2 purposes, but for overall costs.’

Councillor Alastair Redman also voiced concerns at transporting waste out of the area.

He said: ‘In regards to the disposal of waste, it is something that has nagged at me since I have seen the reports for a few years. Zero waste is one thing, zero landfill is another. I am anxious to know if our authority pays other areas to put landfill somewhere else.’

Mr Leckie said: ‘In Helensburgh and Lomond we send waste to be landfilled in other areas. It is currently done in Alexandria.

‘When the landfill ban is enforced in 2025, we don’t have any energy-from-waste facilities in Argyll and Bute, or in immediate proximity except in the central belt.

‘So we will have to send waste to those facilities, because we lack the sufficient tonnage to maintain such a facility within Argyll and Bute. That is the position as it currently stands.’

‘I imagine most councils would have no issue with energy from waste,’ added Councillor Redman, ‘but my concern was zero landfill, and that when the act comes in we may pay authorities outside Scotland to landfill.

‘Certain politicians can tweet about how it is a zero landfill country, but if we are sending waste to another country, we are just landfilling somewhere else. Is it possible that this could end up happening?’

Mr Leckie responded: ‘The Scottish Government is about to embark on a review of energy from waste in Scotland.

‘The reason we saw the landfill ban moved from 2021 to 2025 was to allow for the capacity for energy from waste.

‘The Scottish Government is on record as saying that it does not want waste going outside of our borders, or to energy from waste abroad.

‘But if there is insufficient national capacity we will have to look at options outside the immediate area. I would not say that is top of the list of things we are considering.’

Argyll and Bute lacks the capacity to operate an energy-from-waste system economically after landfill is banned. 06_a22Bins01