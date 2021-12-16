Announcements – December 17, 2021

DEATHS

DOCHERTY – Peacefully after a short illness at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on December 14, 2021, John Duncan Docherty (John Doc), in his 85th year, of 7 Union Place, Union Street, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Joanne MacLennan, and much loved Dad of Joan, John and Alaster. Adored and Proud Papa and Great-Papa. Dearly loved brother of Kenny, and the late Maureen and Mamie. Much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many in the Royal Mail and Bosnia Shop. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Thursday, December 23 at 11am (restricted numbers in church), thereafter to Cardross Crematorium at 2.15pm. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortège will leave the church at approx. 11.30am, travelling down Argyll Street, turning along Union Street en-route to Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in John’s memory to Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.

MABON – Peacefully at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on December 3, 2021, Anne Mabon née Urquhart, in her 79th year, formerly of Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late James Mabon (Jim) much loved mum of James, Kenneth and Caroline, mother-in-law of Sheena and Kenneth’s partner Myra and loving gran of Claire, Jennifer, Kenneth and Kieran. A cremation service will be held in West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston on Tuesday, December 21 at 3.00 p.m. To which all friends are respectfully invited.

MACDOUGALL – After a gradual decline over a period of time, on December 6, 2021, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Mary Jean MacDougall, aged 77 years, of Torgortan Cottage, Tayvallich. Retired Postwoman. Beloved sister of John; aunt to Peter and Jessica and great-aunt to Sadie, Jake and Jenna. A dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Donations can be made in memory of Mary directly either to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital or British Heart Foundation, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors Ltd.

MARTIN – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on December 12, 2021, surrounded by his family, David McNaughton Martin (Davie) in his 67th year, 27 Smith Drive, adored husband of Wilma, loving dad to Iona, Iain and the late David, amazing granda to James, Craig, Scott, Kian, Robbie and Ethan, great-granda to Ivy, respected father-in-law to Sheena and Gareth, loving brother to Fay, Isabel and the late Ronnie. Davie’s funeral will take place today, Friday, December 17. The cortège will leave the family home at 1.00 p.m. following a short prayer. We will travel along Smith Drive, Ralston Road, Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service alternatively you may pay your last respects to Davie along our route. Family flowers only please. Black ties are optional.

MCEACHRAN – Suddenly at home, 65 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on December 11, 2021, David McKendrick McEachran (Davie) in his 72nd year, dearly beloved son of the late Dougie and Charlotte (Dolly) McEachran and a loving uncle. Davie’s funeral will take place on Monday, December 20. The cortège will leave the home address at 1.00 p.m. after a short prayer. We will travel along Davaar Avenue, The Roading, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service alternatively you may pay your last respects to Davie along our route.

MENZIES – Frances. The funeral for Frances will take place at 4pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Perth Crematorium. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask for donations to be made to PDSA https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frances-menzies

MITCHELL – Peacefully at Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on Friday, December 10, 2021, Margaret Moore Mitchell née Campbell, in her 85th year, formerly of Gardale, 31 High Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Dougie Mitchell, much loved mum of Carol and Alexander, loving granny of Graham and Hannah and great granny of Brody and Mason.

WILKINSON – Peacefully, after a long illness, at home with her beloved son, Brian, on December 14, 2021, May Wilkinson, née Darroch, in her 84th year, of 2 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Wilkinson, and much loved and loving mother of Brian. Dear sister of the late Margaret, and a much respected sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12noon. Numbers are restricted for the church. Additional mourners can pay their respects as the funeral cortège makes it way en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery, at approx. 12.45pm, or to attend at the graveside committal. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in May’s memory directly to Alzheimer Scotland or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CHESTNUT – The family of the late Daniel Chestnut wish to express their thanks to the staff of the Acute Ward at Campbeltown Hospital and the Home Care Teams for their diligent care over the years. Thanks to all family and friends for their condolences at this time. Reverend William Crossan for a beautiful and personal service and to all at T.A. Blair’s for all their help and support.

GILCHRIST – Shirley and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy after the sad loss of Alex. Grateful thanks to the ambulance staff in attendance and a special thanks to Lorne McArthur. Thanks to Rev P Wallace for his comforting and personal service at Cardross. Thank you to Kenneth, Rhys and staff for their support and handling of everything. Heartfelt thanks to all who came out for Alex’s last journey, it brought us much comfort.

MCCALLUM – The family of the late Margaret would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received on the sad loss of their beloved mum. Special thanks to Rev W Crossan for a personal and uplifting service.To all who attended the church service and everyone who lined the route of her cortège. To Kenny, Rhys and Kelly of TA Blair, Funeral Directors for all their help and support. Thanks to all the staff at Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown Social Work Department, Lochgilphead Dementia Team, the Community Nurses and all NHS Campbeltown Staff. Finally thanks to the Ardsheil Hotel for purvey.

MCLACHLAN – The family of the late Helen McLachlan (Ella) would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind words, cards and expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Auchinlee and Kintyre Care Homes for excellent care over the last few years. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for a comforting and uplifting service, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional and efficient funeral arrangements, Argyll Bowling Club and Argyll Bakery for excellent purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended church and graveside and to all those who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects.

MCLARTY – The family of the late Evelyn McLarty, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Ward and Dr Spink, all the district Nursing Team and Marie Curie, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Ian Miller for a comforting service at Cardross and Rev Lyn Peden at Tarbert Cemetery, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and to all who paid their respects as the cortege made its way to the crematorium. Donations to Marie Curie raised £75.

MERRILEES – The family of the late Elizabeth Merrilees would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers on the recent sad loss of their wife, mum, Gran and great-gran. Special thanks to Mathew Ramsay for such a meaningful and personal service.Thanks to Kenneth Blair and staff for all their caring and professional support throughout. Thanks also to the Glen Restaurant, Carradale for providing a lovely tea after the service. Very special thanks to accident and emergency and ward 42 Victoria Infirmary, Kirkcaldy for the amazing care given to Elizabeth in her final days. Final thanks to all family and friends who attended the service or lined the street to pay their last respects, this was all very much appreciated by the family.

MOLLER – Leonie and family thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy and support received after Graham’s passing. Special thanks to all the staff at Oban hospital and Muasdale surgery. Thanks to Rev Dr Rodger Crooks for an uplifting service in Clachan church which was kindly lent. Thanks to session clerk Liz Ball, to organist Mr J Weeks and all the Elders. To Stan Lupton Funeral Director for his caring and professional services, to Fresh Connection for the flowers, Argyll Bakeries for the purvey, and to the committee for the use of Tayinloan hall. Thanks to all who attended the service and to those who paid their respects in the village and at the graveside. Thanks to all the friends at Campbeltown Free Church whose love, prayers and support have been greatly appreciated and a great comfort to us all. Retiral collection for Macmillan Nurses and RNLI Raised £150. Graham is now `Forever with the Lord`.

REPPKE – The family of the late Catherine Reppke would like to thank everyone who paid their respects to mum along the route to the cemetery; to the Rev William Crossan for his comforting service at the house and graveside and to Kenneth Blair for his dignified, professional services. Special thanks to all the staff at the Kintyre Care Home who looked after mum with compassion and great kindness and to all other medical staff who helped her during the latter years of her life.

SCALLY – Craig and Hazel would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and gifts following the recent sad loss of Craig’s mum, Mary Scally. We would like to thank Kintyre Nursing Home staff for their care over the past five years, the Reverend Stephen Fulcher for an uplifting service, Katrina Macdonald for playing the organ and everyone who supported us at the church or along the route to Kilkerran. We would also like to thank Kenneth Blair funeral services for a dignified service, the Argyll Hotel for their excellent purvey and finally all my mothers friends for their friendship over the years.

IN MEMORIAMS

GATNER – In loving memory of Andy, who died December 22, 2005.

Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.

– Love Sarah, Rita and Andrew.

HATTON – In loving memory of Jim, a dear husband, father, father-in-law and papa, who passed away on December 20, 2019.

Forever in our hearts.

– Bell, Allan, Ailsa and family. Xx

MACIVER – Billy.

Can’t believe another year since you had to depart and the pain of losing you still breaks my heart.

Time doesn’t heal, that’s just a lie, inside you still hurt and want to cry.

– Love you my Daddy, Trina.

MCMILLAN – Mary passed away December 12, 2017.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard,

Still loved, still missed

And very dear

– Your loving husband James.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my dear wife Barbara McNicol, who died in Inverness, December 22, 2011, aged 67. Much loved mother to Bob and Julie in Inverness and Glasgow.

– Inserted by Cecil Robertson.

WATSON – In loving memory of our dear parents, June, who died December 24, 2006 and Duncan, who died December 13, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day

In our hearts you will always stay.

– Duncan, Morag, Joanne and families.