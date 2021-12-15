Toddling with joy into Inverneill Christmas
Christmas spirit is alive and kicking at Inverneill.
The second Christmas Toddle – which started in lockdown last year to enjoy a community event – was held recently in the hamlet by Loch Fyne.
With outdoor fun for kids and adults, the day was enjoyed by everyone as a pre-Christmas fresh air get-together.
Just another reason why Inverneill and wider Mid Argyll is a great place to raise your family.