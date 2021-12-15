Christmas is coming

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

If you’re not yet catching the festive vibe, there are plenty of events planned to ignite your Christmas spirit.

Santa’s bubble bus

Thanks to Mid Argyll Round Table and West Coast Motors the magical Santa ‘bubble’ bus will tour the region, stopping at specific locations to wish you all a safe and merry Christmas.

With Covid still around organisers ask that you view Santa from your home, car, garden or a socially-distant location along the route.

The Santa bus will be at Tarbert on December 16; Ardrishaig on December 17; Lochgilphead on December 18; and Kilmichael to Inveraray on December 19

Tarbert Santa patrol

On Friday December 17 Santa will depart from Tarbert fire station at 5.30pm and head for Lady Ileene Road, stopping at the monument.

Then it’s on to the church car park, then the village hall.

Next it will be past Market Place, Glenfield before the bottom car park at Oakfield.

Santa will then head back into the village turning in to Kingsway and stopping at Church Terrace before carrying on down Harbour Street to the ferry terminal then back up to Easfield and Brucehill, stopping at the school car park.

Then for the final stretch, a run along Garval Terrace. Social Santa distancing will be observed.

Carols round the kelpies

A group of Mid Argyll singers will entertain from around 2pm on Sunday December 19 with carols round the kelpies at Pier Square, courtesy of Scottish Canals.

Polly’s Coffee Stop will be there from 11-ish serving festive treats.

The event will raise money for ACT at Blarbuie.

Organisers ask that cars be left at the main car park off Chalmers Street in Ardrishaig. The Egg Shed is for disabled parking.

Carol singing

Singers, non-singers, musicians and everyone in between is invited to carol singing at the Stag Hotel corner, Lochgilphead on Thursday December 23.

Spread the festive joy between 4pm and 5pm, weather permitting.