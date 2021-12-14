Campbeltown rallies round after A83 tragedy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police enquiries continue into a crash on the A83 in which 33-year-old Campbeltown man Roddy McAllister lost his life.

Mr McAllister was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision which involved a black Seat Leon on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert, around 6.35pm on Saturday, December 11.

A 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and was said by police to be in a stable condition. A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and released after treatment.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Roddy’s family said: ‘Our funny, caring, hardworking, loving daddy and husband Roddy McAllister has gone far too soon.

‘Summer beach trips, barbecues, camping trips, garden days, holidays, film days, Christmas days, festive days, every day in general will never be the same without you.

‘We miss you so much already. Lots of love, from your loving family, wife and children.’

Sergeant Nicola Taylor of Police Scotland’s Dumbarton Road Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult time.

‘Police Scotland and Mr McAllister’s family would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help at the scene of the crash.

‘Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2891 of Saturday December 11, 2021.’

The people of Kintyre have rallied round to support Mr McAllister’s family after the tragedy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and Johanna Duncan, who set up the page, wrote: ‘Anyone who knew Roddy will know he was great guy who always had a smile on his face. His family was everything to him and to his family he was and always will be their world.

‘Let’s come together and raise a few pounds to help his wife Emma and their five children not to have to worry about money for a little bit, even if it is a small amount I’m sure it will still mean a lot to them.’