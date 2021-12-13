Your Pictures – December 10, 2021
Looking over peaceful Ardrishaig basin and harbour across Loch Fyne to the Cowal Hills, Linda Tighe took this photograph of a gorgeous golden sunrise tinged with hues of orange and pink against a blue sky.
Linda snapped the chilly start to a lovely day at 8.15 on Thursday November 2.