Story fun returns for wee ones
A scheme that brings together parents, carers and pre-school children for educational fun is returning to Mid Argyll.
Bookbug sessions featuring stories, songs and rhymes are restarting at Lochgilphead Library.
Sessions run every Monday at 2pm and need to be booked in advance due to limited spaces and to facilitate the track-and-trace scheme.
Bookings can be made in person at the library or by email at: lochgilpheadlibrary@liveargyll.co.uk or by calling 01546 602072.