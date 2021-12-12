Lochgilphead gymnast Louise wins tumbling gold

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Louise Pendreigh won a gold medal for her performance at the Scottish Gymnastics Tumbling Competition, held at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility on Sunday November 28.

Louise, aged 14 and an S3 pupil at Lochgilphead High School, represented Glasgow’s Sapphire Gymnastics Club in the age 13-plus category at club level five, performing three tumbling runs made up of a series of back flips and somersaults.

Louise has trained at Sapphire since 2019 and kept up her strength and conditioning at home on Zoom through lockdown.

This was her first competition for more than two years, and her first medal for tumbling. Louise said: ‘I was so happy when my name was called out for a gold medal.

‘It was really hard in lockdown when I couldn’t go to gymnastics, but all my hard work at home has paid off.’