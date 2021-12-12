Letters to the editor – December 10, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Be aware of deer as nights draw in

Sir,

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has joined forces with Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) to give tips on night-time driving.

At this time of year and as more people will be driving in the dark, FLS is urging drivers to be extra alert to wild deer on the roads.

Wild deer numbers in Scotland have reached record levels at one million – double the number recorded in 1990 – and the consequent danger of deer-related road traffic accidents is predicted to rise.

FLS previously released the figure of almost 2,000 reported deer-related accidents a year, though figures are believed to be nearer 8,000-14,000.

Collisions with large animals such as deer can be catastrophic, but there are some simple guidelines that can increase chances of avoiding a shocking accident.

FLS has joined with RoSPA to offer guidance for night time driving when there could be deer on the road:

When driving on country roads you have to try to anticipate the unexpected.

Single track lanes, blind corners, and even the possibility of animals crossing can make driving challenging even for the most experienced drivers.

Deer accidents are more likely to happen on rural roads adjacent to forests and other wild habitats but they are becoming more common on major roads around towns and cities.

Hitting a large animal is distressing at best and apart from damage to vehicles and potential injury to drivers and passengers, no-one wants to leave a wild animal hurt and in enduring pain.

As we enter the Christmas season, RoSPA Scotland has pulled together advice for motorists.

Watch your speed on rural roads

Be aware of warning road signs

Be vigilant in areas where you have seen deer during daylight

If you see a deer, slow down to pass it and keep an eye out for more

Be ready to brake if a deer appears on the road

Use indicators to warn other drivers if you are passing deer or slowing down

To help protect Scotland’s national forests and land from the negative impacts of deer, Forestry and Land Scotland employs a number of techniques, including deer culling and fencing, where appropriate, to keep numbers down to a sustainable level.

This helps to keep herds healthy, mitigates against habitat loss and helps reduce deer/vehicle collisions.

Ian Fergusson, head of wildlife management for FLS

Dr Karen McDonnell, head of RoSPA Scotland

Help Marie Curie light up the darkest hours

Sir,

Marie Curie is calling on everyone in Scotland to get involved in Light Up the Night and turn the shortest day into the brightest night to remember loved ones lost.

The charity’s festive fundraiser will see people and businesses pledging £100 to dedicate a lantern in memory, to raise money and light up the festive season for local families affected by terminal illness.

Each person taking part will receive a lantern of their own to display at home and Marie Curie staff will add a lantern with the person’s message to their display at Marie Curie hospices in Edinburgh and Glasgow on Tuesday 21 December 21.

Christmas can be a difficult time for those who are bereaved, living with a terminal illness or caring for a loved one at the end of life. By taking part in Light Up the Night, you can help us continue to be there for everyone who will need us now and in the future.

For more information on Light Up the Night and to sign up, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events/light-up-the-night.

Ashley Thomson, head of community fundraising, Scotland

Maybe we should join EU single market

Sir,

It is striking, but hardly surprising, to note that Northern Ireland’s economy has performed better than all other UK nations and regions official figures show.

Office for National Statistics data on the Covid pandemic bounce-back showed the region is thriving under the Northern Ireland Protocol, with its economic output over recent months only 0.3 per cent below the same period of 2019.

The statistics show Northern Ireland performed better than any other part of the UK, with Britain’s overall economic recovery falling 2.1 per cent over the same period.

The protocol, allowing Northern Ireland to be part of the EU single market, has clearly benefited the economy, with trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland also going up since Brexit.

The benefits of being part of the EU’s single market are clear for all to see; it seems a marvellous invention and one the UK should maybe consider joining.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh