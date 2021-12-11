Zero tolerance promise for drink and drug-driving

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Scottish Government and Police Scotland have launched this year’s festive drink and drug-driving campaign, highlighting the consequences of driving under the influence.

The campaign warns motorists of a zero-tolerance approach.

In the last two months 852 roadside drug tests have been carried out across Scotland, resulting in 395 positive tests. In the same period, 600 drivers were arrested for drink-driving related offences.

Drivers who provide a positive roadside drug test are arrested and taken to a police station where a blood sample is obtained and sent for further analysis.

The campaign stresses the criminal and personal consequences of being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: ‘The consequences of drink and drug-driving can be devastating and those found guilty of breaking the law could face a criminal record, a large fine, and up to six months in prison.

‘Driving while under the influence puts not only the driver but passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury or worse.

‘Our message is clear, if you’re having a drink, leave the car at home and if you’re driving, the best approach is none.’

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: ‘I am urging drivers to plan ahead this festive season; think how you’re getting home after drinking and consider the impact alcohol can still have the morning after.

‘Please don’t drink or take drugs and drive, it’s not worth the risk.’