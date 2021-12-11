The Grinch that won an angling prize

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fancy dress was the order of the day for Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club’s annual Christmas Shield competition held recently at Loch Etive.

There were some inspirational festive outfits on show for this hotly-contested event which attracts a prize for the best-dressed angler.

This year’s winner was chosen via a social media vote, with an overwhelming majority choosing The Grinch, aka Robert MacBrayne.

On the fishing front it was a day of mixed fortunes for the seven anglers who braved a chilly but bright day afloat.

The fishing started off well with plenty of small spurs taking the bait, but the lure of the ‘bigger fish’ prompted the anglers to move to a hotspot recommended by Leigh, the skipper of the Laura Dawn.

This turned out to be disappointing, with only two small spurs caught so once again the anchor was raised in search of quality fish.

It took another two attempts to find a productive mark and this time it was a whiting bonanza which kept everyone busy until the end of the day.

It was a much slower day than normal for Loch Etive which usually produces large numbers of fish during the winter months, however, a respectable tally of 107 fish comprising of spurs, dogfish and whiting were scored, bringing the 2021 season to an end.

Winner: Gary Sinclair

Runner-up: Robert MacBrayne

Third: Steven MacBrayne

Best-dressed angler: The Grinch, aka Robert MacBrayne.