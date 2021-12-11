News from the districts – December 10, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Oban

Through its marketing brand ‘Wild About Argyll’, Argyll and Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) has teamed up with Bid4Oban – Oban Business Improvement District – to promote Oban as a must-visit destination.

A number of ‘Love Oban’ itineraries and activities will be developed to showcase Scotland’s ‘Seafood Capital’, and promote the thriving port town as a year-round destination.

Following a successful summer, the partnership aims to inspire domestic tourists to holiday at home by visiting Oban and surrounding areas when international travel fully resumes, encourage them to stay longer and help boost the local economy as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

AITC chief executive officer Cathy Craig said: ‘AITC is delighted to be working collaboratively with Bid4Oban and its businesses to build on the high visitor profile achieved throughout Oban and Lorn Tourism Alliance’s tenure and showcase all that Oban has to offer.

‘Travel has changed, and so have we, and this new approach will ensure a sustainable vision for the future and not only safeguard, but increase economic, social and environmental benefits to the area.

‘We will be holding focus groups in Oban during February and are keen to hear views from tourism businesses to ensure we identify all the different aspects of the visitor experience that Oban offers.

‘With a new core team in place, AITC has the capacity and energy to inspire repeat and new visitors to enjoy Oban.’

‘A series of campaigns and bespoke itineraries are set to launch early in 2022, offering a wide variety of options to suit everyone’s interests and budget.

‘The programme of activity will bring together Oban’s best-known cultural institutions and tourism attractions, alongside Michelin star restaurants, award-winning hospitality venues and both marine and adventure tourism providers – all coming together to promote and celebrate Oban’s world-class offerings.

‘A newly redeveloped website www.oban.org.uk will provide a central hub for visitors to plan their break in advance and find out more information about the year-round experiences.

Andrew Spence of BID4Oban added: ‘The team at BID4Oban are very excited about our strengthened partnership with Wild About Argyll.

‘We have big plans to bring repeat and new visitors to the area but also to extend the season and position Oban as a year-round destination.’

For more information about the new itineraries visit www.oban.org.uk.

Strachur

After a break of two years, due to the pandemic, the Hebridean Princess returned to Loch Fyne last month.

The luxury cruise ship – designed for just 50 lucky guests – moored off Strachur to allow passengers to go ashore via the pontoon to visit to the Strachur Smiddy Museum in the Clachan.

Moyna Kennedy wrote in the Strachur and District Newsletter that two blacksmiths were on duty for the visit; resident blacksmith John and Spike from the

Bearded Pig Forge.

Also on hand was Cathie Montgomery, whose forefathers were the Strachur blacksmiths and she recounted her memories of visiting as a small child – the heat, the smells and the sounds.

Three demonstration sessions at the forge were held for Hebridean Princess passengers, allowing them to see how pokers are made, have a go on the bellows and learn about the smiddy’s 200-year history.

Isle of Mull

Ambitious plans are underway on the Isle of Mull to transform dark conifer plantations into a vibrant, lush rainforest that will benefit nature, climate and local communities.

Under the guidance of the board of Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT), general manager Moray Finch has so far explored initiatives such as a new hydro scheme, affordable housing and community transport services.

Now, MICT aims to ‘re-wild’ the 201-hectare Ardura Community Forest to the north of the river Lussa on the east side of Mull.

With Scottish Land Fund support, the trust purchased Ardura Forest from Forest Enterprise Scotland in 2019 after three years of community consultation.

Once a temperate rainforest dominated by holly and oak, the nature of the area was altered beyond recognition in the 1960s when a blanket of commercial conifers was planted.

But, by April next year, 70 hectares of Ardura’s non-native conifers will have been harvested, providing significant income for other community projects across Mull.

These, along with invasive Rhododendron ponticum, will be replaced with native broadleaves as the forest begins its ecological recovery.

Already the community is benefiting, with families and children enjoying visits to the woodland and there are plans to restore an old road through the site to form a multi-use path, a forest school and a forest hide.

Future plans could include the ceation of woodland pastures to enhance the environment for flora and fauna.

Ardura is part of the Northwoods Rewilding Network, bringing together land managers committed to restoring nature across Scotland.