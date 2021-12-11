Festive period preview for pollution campaign

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Environmental charity The GRAB Trust is to launch a new project with a special Christmas tree.

The Christ Church Christmas Tree Festival in Lochgilphead is a much-anticipated welcome addition to the festive season, with charities and community groups from across Argyll decorating trees to raise awareness of the good work they do.

Through the festival, The GRAB Trust wants to highlight the unnecessary environmental waste generated by disposable period products.

Disposable menstrual products are the fifth most-found litter in our waters, according to the European Commission (2018), with 1.5 billion sanitary products being flushed per annum in the UK.

Flushed products lead to blockages and damage in the sewerage system, costing an estimated £100 million to resolve each year.

These blockages result in overflow and even more litter items being released into our waterways.

Even properly disposed of, 200,000 tons of menstrual waste is sent to landfill every year (Women’s environmental network 2012).

The trust has decorated its tree with reusable period products, including those from local maker Wyld Mamma Makes and nationwide supplier Cheeky Wipes; complete with facts and information pertaining to the health, environmental and financial benefits of making a switch to reusable and plastic free period products.

The aim of the project, which will launch early in 2022 is to combat the marine pollution caused by disposable period products.

Plans include working with schools and through community events, providing unbiased and fact-based information on reusable period product alternatives.

Resources for schools will include examples of available reusable products and educational guidance for teachers and students including facts, guides and ‘make-your-own’ period pad crafting project.

The GRAB Trust is appealing to people to help decide on a catchy title for the project launch in early 2022.

A shortlist of names has been compiled and you can cast your vote; either by visiting Christ Church, Lochgilphead and manually voting under the tree itself, or by scanning the QR Code and filling in the online form.

The winner will be announced in January 2022.

The GRAB Trust tree, along with many others can be seen at Christ Church, Lochgilphead until January 7.