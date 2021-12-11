Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 10, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Think local

If ever there was a time to be using local shops and other services, it’s now.

Our retailers, hoteliers, farmers, fishermen and other businesses need our support.

At a time when climate change is very much in the news, it makes sense to purchase quality goods and services nearby rather than buying online, which often entails tons of carbon being pumped into the atmosphere in sea or air transport.

One way of supporting local is to purchase the new Argyll and Bute gift card, which works like a traditional shopping voucher but covering more than one business.

We would encourage readers to try it out and see how it works, and perhaps it would even make an unusual gift for Christmas.

However we do it, remember our local small businesses as they work hard to survive and recover in the pandemic.

Festive joy

Isn’t it great to see Christmas events happening again?

After a year with no social gatherings, Santa’s jolly face is a welcome sight. And one of the best things about these occasions is meeting folk you haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times.

We don’t know what’s round the corner, so let’s (safely) enjoy them while we can.