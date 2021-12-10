Thought for the Week, December 10 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Advent’s here!

Come on, let’s ensure we experience some spiritual growth this Advent.

It’s incredible how quickly time passes and so Advent moves along, and Christmas is approaching.

We were only just remembering the war dead, and now a new time has arrived… Advent, a time of ‘O come, O come Emmanuel’, a time of waiting for something wonderful, since only in this way can we fully experience wonder in our hearts and lives.

After all, the season of Advent is a joyful time of waiting and preparing for the coming of the Lord; that is, preparing for the celebration of Christ’s birth.

The way people are preparing themselves for this time can be seen in the shop windows, the adverts on television, the decorations often up in November, the purchases being made, then the last-minute race for food and presents.

Then… after the day?

What has all this preparation achieved? The relief it’s all over? The pleasure of seeing the children enjoying their gifts – for a few days at least?

It can be easy for us to forget that this time of Advent is when we remind ourselves and prepare ourselves for the first coming of Christ, but it’s also as important – probably more – to be ready for the second coming of Christ to earth.

Encountering the Man with a generous heart, who radiates kindness, mercy, forgiveness and true wisdom is a close encounter of a kind leading to the discovery that the riches of His heart are not His, these riches are drawn from the hearts of others around connected to His heart.

It is precisely in this wonderful season leading up to Christmas that we experience this.

Reverend Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church.